Protesters back at SFO to oppose Trumpa s refugee ban

Sunday Jan 29

Sormeh Kofi of San Francisco, left, whose parents are from Iran, and Caroline Brickman of Oakland, right, join other protesters at the International Terminal on day two of protests at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday. San Francisco >> For a second day, hundreds of outraged protesters headed to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, joining fellow demonstrators around the nation to voice their opposition to President Trump's ban on refugees coming into the United States.

