Protesters back at SFO to oppose Trumpa s refugee ban
Sormeh Kofi of San Francisco, left, whose parents are from Iran, and Caroline Brickman of Oakland, right, join other protesters at the International Terminal on day two of protests at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday. San Francisco >> For a second day, hundreds of outraged protesters headed to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, joining fellow demonstrators around the nation to voice their opposition to President Trump's ban on refugees coming into the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|5 hr
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|5 hr
|Listen
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|10 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|10 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|178
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC