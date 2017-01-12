Pot companies want their own special ...

Pot companies want their own special brands

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Democrat

Law firms have sprouted to help marijuana sellers brand their goods. Pretty packages of cannabis-infused products bear labels like “Highland Pantry” , “Madame Munchie” and “Sweet ReLeaf” .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) 5 hr Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Fri Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... Fri Local 1
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... Fri Local 3
Raiders Fri Local 4
Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team... Fri Local 5
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC