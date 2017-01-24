Oakland: Former Skyline High teacher recalled as inspirational
Well traveled from an early age, Joanne McKray loved music, appreciated many cultures and reached out to the many who crossed paths with her in life. Having once lived across the street from Albert Einstein, McKray herself went on to teach others, inspiring some of those students to follow in her footsteps.
