Mayor says San Francisco will remain sanctuary city despite Trump
San Francisco mayor Ed Lee responded with defiance after President Donald Trump signed an executive order punishing sanctuary cities such as San Francisco on Wednesday. The order denies federal grant funds to the cities and limits local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
