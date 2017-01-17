Last of the Great Flying Boats
I still remember how the nose of my model hinged up just like the real thing. Despite this and other innovations, the Tradewind would prove to be the last in the company's long line of celebrated seaplanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|20 min
|Born in the USA
|163
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|20 hr
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC