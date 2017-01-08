L.A. is the bad jobs capital of the U.S.

L.A. is the bad jobs capital of the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Workers marched down Alameda in downtown Los Angeles in an attempt to gain support for a $15-per-hour minimum wage on April 14, 2016. Workers marched down Alameda in downtown Los Angeles in an attempt to gain support for a $15-per-hour minimum wage on April 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) 8 hr Mr Wilson 75
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Thu inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Jan 3 Go Blue Forever 22
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 08 at 5:01AM PST

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC