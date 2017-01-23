Gov. Brown declares emergency followi...

Gov. Brown declares emergency following storms

SACRAMENTOGovernor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued two emergency proclamations to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from severe winter storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways.

