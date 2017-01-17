City of Alameda Joins List of Sanctuary Cities
Alameda has joined a growing list of "sanctuary cities" for undocumented immigrants, promising not to arrest people for their immigration status alone. On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to join a list of many cities across the country bracing themselves for stepped up immigration enforcement under President Trump.
