City of Alameda Joins List of Sanctua...

City of Alameda Joins List of Sanctuary Cities

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Alameda has joined a growing list of "sanctuary cities" for undocumented immigrants, promising not to arrest people for their immigration status alone. On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to join a list of many cities across the country bracing themselves for stepped up immigration enforcement under President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr The Only KING Mic... 218
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,461
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) Mon Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Mon Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Jan 15 Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 14 elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC