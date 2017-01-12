Alameda's Temple Israel cuts rabbi, cantor as membership declines
Facing financial difficulties due to declining membership, 120-year-old Temple Israel of Alameda has opted not to renew contracts with its rabbi and cantor. Current contracts with Rabbi Barnett Brickner and Cantor Brian Reich, hired in 2012 and 2013, respectively, expire on June 30. After that, the synagogue will employ an interim part-time rabbi and draw on lay members to lead some services and other aspects of congregational life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|2 hr
|Dudley
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Sickofit
|17,458
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Mishdaddy
|144
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC