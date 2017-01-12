Alameda's Temple Israel cuts rabbi, cantor as membership declines

Facing financial difficulties due to declining membership, 120-year-old Temple Israel of Alameda has opted not to renew contracts with its rabbi and cantor. Current contracts with Rabbi Barnett Brickner and Cantor Brian Reich, hired in 2012 and 2013, respectively, expire on June 30. After that, the synagogue will employ an interim part-time rabbi and draw on lay members to lead some services and other aspects of congregational life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.