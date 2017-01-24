Alameda's Adoptable Pets: Scheduled meals the better way to feed
To free feed or not to free feed? That is the question many pet owners ask themselves. Free feeding is the practice of leaving kibble in your pet's bowl all day and topping it off whenever it runs low.
