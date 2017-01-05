Alameda: Supervisor Chan donates $17,000 to feed homeless vets

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan donated $17,000 from her office budget Dec. 15 to Alameda Meals on Wheels, a locally funded, seven-day-a-week program that delivers hot meals to Alameda residents. Supervisor Chan's contribution will be used to fund services for veterans who are referred by Operation Dignity, a nonprofit local organization that helps homeless veterans rediscover hope and provide the tools needed to live a self-sufficient and stable life.

