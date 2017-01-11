Alameda: School board praises a safe ...

Alameda: School board praises a safe havena resolution

Trustees with the Alameda Unified School district Tuesday night all praised the proposed "safe haven" resolution for Alameda schools, set to be voted upon at its meeting Jan. 24. "It's really our core values as a district," trustee Solana Henneberry said. "We have our campus 'Everyone Belongs Here' motto and this is putting it on paper saying, 'Yes, we really, really believe it.'

