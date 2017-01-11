Alameda: School board praises a safe havena resolution
Trustees with the Alameda Unified School district Tuesday night all praised the proposed "safe haven" resolution for Alameda schools, set to be voted upon at its meeting Jan. 24. "It's really our core values as a district," trustee Solana Henneberry said. "We have our campus 'Everyone Belongs Here' motto and this is putting it on paper saying, 'Yes, we really, really believe it.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Mishdaddy
|144
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC