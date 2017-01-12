Alameda: Sanctuary city resolution before council

Alameda could become a sanctuary city Tuesday as part of the local fallout from President-elect Donald's Trump promise to crack down on illegal immigration. The move might literally come at a cost: If the federal government retaliates, Alameda could risk losing millions of dollars in grants, plus the redevelopment of the former Alameda Naval Air Station could be undermined through the loss of other funds, according to City Manager Jill Keimach.

