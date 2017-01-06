Alameda: RiverRock to manage former Navy base
The city has selected RiverRock Real Estate Group to provide property management services at the former Alameda Naval Air Station. The privately owned RiverRock, which also manages Alameda's Bridgeside Shopping Center at Tilden Way and Blanding Avenue, announced its selection Tuesday.
