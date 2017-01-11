Alameda: Riders give thumbs-up on new AC Transit bus line

An AC Transit bus line that cuts across town and stops at BART in Oakland may be in service just a few weeks, but riders already seem to like it. "It's good because it gives me more options," said Frank Choi, 58, an Oakland resident, as he waited for a bus during Tuesday's storm outside the Bridgeside Shopping Center after shopping in Nob Hill, one of the new line's stops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.