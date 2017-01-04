Alameda: Resident organizes Jan. 14 vigil for racial justice

With racist, xenophobic and other sentiment producing graffiti at Edison Elementary School and other places across the country after the election of Donald Trump, one Alamedan decided it was time to act. Ruth Smiler made a couple of signs, reached out to several local groups and organized a billboard vigil for Jan. 14 in honor of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I felt very strongly that we needed some Alameda-specific signs and activities," said Smiler, whose signs read: "Alamedans showing up for racial justice; everyone belongs here."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.