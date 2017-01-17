Alameda: New Mexican restaurant opens on Park Street

A new restaurant offering a fresh twist on Mexican food by the owners of Scolari's Good Eats opened its doors on Dec. 28. Specializing in tacos, Black Bull Tacos y Cerveza on Park Street hopes to put a new spin on some traditional favorites. "We wanted to try and go with something that was a different concept for Alameda," co-founder Andie Bortner said.

