Alameda: Environmentalist Siden retir...

Alameda: Environmentalist Siden retires from East Bay parks board

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Doug Siden, whose name is synonymous among Alameda residents with the East Bay Regional Park District, has retired from its board after serving nearly a quarter-century. But that doesn't mean Siden will no longer be working on behalf of the 120,000-acre district, the largest regional park system in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... 17 hr inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Jan 3 Go Blue Forever 22
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 06 at 11:26AM PST

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC