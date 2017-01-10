Alameda briefs: College scholarship applications open

Applications are now open for the $5,000 Ken and Shirley Van Sickle Scholarship, which is open to graduating seniors from the Alameda's public high schools who are also residents of Alameda. Applications are now open for the $5,000 Ken and Shirley Van Sickle Scholarship, which is open to graduating seniors from the Alameda's public high schools who are also residents of Alameda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.