Alameda author Holly Brown has mastered two careers and weaves them...
Holly Brown has mastered two careers and weaves them into her psychological thrillers, including the latest - "This Is Not Over" - which she discussed at a Books Inc. event on Jan. 17. With therapy, "I am immersed in other people's stories, and I see how some people turn their lives into stories," Brown said. "Of course, I do not pull anything from these lives into my books, but I am shaped by them."
