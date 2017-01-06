Alameda: Alameda South Shore Center to add playground
A playground will open Jan. 21 at Alameda South Shore Center, offering a place for families with kids to gather while taking a break from shopping. The approximately 1,700-square-foot playground will feature a rolling set of hills, a six-foot tall mound with a twisting slide and a garden with 14 oversized flowers.
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
