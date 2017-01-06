Alameda: Alameda South Shore Center t...

Alameda: Alameda South Shore Center to add playground

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A playground will open Jan. 21 at Alameda South Shore Center, offering a place for families with kids to gather while taking a break from shopping. The approximately 1,700-square-foot playground will feature a rolling set of hills, a six-foot tall mound with a twisting slide and a garden with 14 oversized flowers.

Alameda, CA

