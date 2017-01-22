Alameda: Alameda Pointa s Main Street plan up for consideration
The city's Planning Board will consider a plan for redeveloping the Main Street neighborhood of Alameda Point when it meets on Monday. The neighborhood totals about 108 acres of the former U.S. Navy base south of the Main Street Ferry Terminal and north of what is being redeveloped as the area's Town Center, as well as the waterfront land surrounding the Seaplane Lagoon.
