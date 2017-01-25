Alameda: Alameda gets its first poke ...

Alameda: Alameda gets its first poke restaurant

Alamedans can now get a taste of a different kind of island life with the opening of a poke restaurant - Poke Koma. It's Alameda's first restaurant specializing in this traditional Hawaiian dish which consists of raw fish on rice.

