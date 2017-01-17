510 area code will no longer be given out
The 510 area code, known to represent major portions of the East Bay, will no longer be given out to residents living in the area. The public utilities commission expects that available numbers in the 510 area code will be exhausted in the near future-by June 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|19 min
|Aquarius-wy
|229
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|CBee
|15
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC