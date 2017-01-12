2 pedestrians hit by train in Oakland near estuary
At least two people were hit by a train in Oakland near the Oakland-Alameda Estuary and Jack London Square on Thursday night, according to the city's fire department. The accident in the area of Embarcadero West and Clay Street was reported by the Oakland Fire Department just before 8 p.m. Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|17 hr
|LOL
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Sickofit
|17,458
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Mishdaddy
|144
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC