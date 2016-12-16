This Week In SF Food: Kosher Israeli Bakery Opens, Ichi Sushi Moving...

This week at SFist, we informed ravenous food news readers of the coming transformation of Les Clos in SoMa, which will be closing and taken over by the Marlowe/Park Tavern Team after two years in business on Townsend to become Petit Marlowe . Then we gave you a peek at Coin-Op Game Room , a new arcade bar and restaurant originating in San Diego that's opening next week in a two-story SoMa space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.