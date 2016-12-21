San Jose: Pierluigi Oliverio reflects on 10 years of City Council service
"In a perfect world, I 'd run this city like Singapore or Geneva, Switzerland,'' Oliverio said. "In the interim, I'll get you bike racks.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Dr Greg Geremesz
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Sat
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC