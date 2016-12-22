Milpitas: Police chief set to retire after 30 years on the force

Milpitas Police Chief Steve Pangelinan attends a potluck party on Acadia Avenue during Milpitas' National Night Out event in 2015. Photo by Stoney Meagher In what he says was a very difficult decision to make, Milpitas Police Chief Steve Pangelinan is set to retire on Dec. 31 after three decades in the Milpitas Police Department and almost five years as its top cop.

