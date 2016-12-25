Immigrantsa story: from a land of violence to one of hope
Ottoniel Alva Garcia, 18, center, plays with his siblings Yohandri, 10 months, left, and Valentina, 5, as their mother, Aracely Garcia, fair left, looks on at their home in Alameda on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Guatemalan family fled the violence and poverty in their native country and are seeking a new life in the United States with the help of nonprofit Oakland Catholic Worker.
