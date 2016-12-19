Heavy rainfall causes sewage leak in Oakland
Heavy rainfall caused sewage to leak into the Oakland Estuary Thursday Night, according to a spokeswoman for the East Bay Municipal Utility District. The leak happened near the Posey Tube, near the border of Alameda and Oakland, according to water agency spokeswoman Andrea Pook.
