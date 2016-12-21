FOCUS: New California laws for 2017

FOCUS: New California laws for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: RSM News

Assault weapons: The new gun-control regulations broaden the definition of illegal assault weapons, require background checks for the first time for ammunition purchases and limit the lending of guns to family members. California bars purchasing, semi-automatic, centerfire rifles or semi-automatic pistols that lack a fixed magazine and have one of a number of features that include a protruding pistol grip or a folding or telescoping stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 3 hr Go Blue Forever 22
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 8 hr Candiez6111 358
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 21 hr Secret Sources 1
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Dec 31 please help 1
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC