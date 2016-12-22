East Bay Park It: District seeks to fill board vacancy
Because Diane Burgis has been elected to the Contra Costa County board of supervisors, applicants are now being considered to serve out the remaining two years of her term on the East Bay Regional Park District board. Burgis represents the park district's Ward 7, which comprises the northern tier of Contra Costa County from Discovery Bay to Rodeo.
