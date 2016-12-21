Dec. 31 big day for tax deductions at...

Dec. 31 big day for tax deductions at Goodwill

Whether motivated by a charitable heart or the fact Dec. 31 marks the last day to get a tax deduction for 2016, the final day of the year is the biggest day for donations at Goodwill. Clothing, shoes, household wares, jewelry, artwork and electronics are among just a few of the items that can be donated for resale at the stores, revenue from which goes back into the community.

