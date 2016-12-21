Dec. 31 big day for tax deductions at Goodwill
Whether motivated by a charitable heart or the fact Dec. 31 marks the last day to get a tax deduction for 2016, the final day of the year is the biggest day for donations at Goodwill. Clothing, shoes, household wares, jewelry, artwork and electronics are among just a few of the items that can be donated for resale at the stores, revenue from which goes back into the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|tell it like it is
|8
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|7 hr
|Engineer
|356
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sun
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC