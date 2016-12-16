Bellator 169's Anthony 'Pretty Boy' Taylor plans to knockout...

Hailing from Alameda, Calif., Anthony Taylor looks forward to shocking the Bellator world with a victory over James Gallagher tonight inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, which is where "Strabanimal" calls home. I had the opportunity to interview Taylor over the phone, and he had a few words for the talented Irishman, "He hasn't fought nobody!" Taylor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.