Attorneys for Ghost Ship master tenant blame govt. for fire

Attorneys for master tenant Derick Ion Almena at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland where 36 people died in a fire Dec. 2 issued a statement Monday saying he didn't engage in criminal misconduct and alleging that government agencies are responsible for the fire. High profile attorney Tony Serra and colleagues Jeffrey Krasnoff and Kyndra Miller also alleged that the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which is conducting a criminal investigation into the fire, has a conflict of interest.

