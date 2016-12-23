Antioch's Black Diamond Mines park now 50 acres larger
An East Bay real estate developer gave up his dream and those who appreciate East County's open space are now richer for it. Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve recently expanded by 50 acres, land that until recently belonged to Suncrest Homes President Gordon Gravelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|10 min
|annonymous
|74
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Legal Analyst
|17,456
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Sat
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Dec 23
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC