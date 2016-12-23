Alameda woman to stand trial for murd...

Alameda woman to stand trial for murder in boyfriend's killing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A judge has determined there is enough evidence to try an Alameda woman on murder charges in the fatal shooting of her 73-year-old boyfriend in 2015. Donna Marie Qualls, 55, admitted to shooting Oakland resident Emmanuel Emmett Christie in the head as he was sleeping in her apartment in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue the morning of Dec. 3, 2015, police testified Thursday at a preliminary hearing before Judge Larry Goodman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) 3 hr tell it like it is 8
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 4 hr Engineer 356
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15) Sun Tommy T 8
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Sun annonymous 74
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Dec 24 Animal Slavery 17
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC