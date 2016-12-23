Alameda woman to stand trial for murder in boyfriend's killing
A judge has determined there is enough evidence to try an Alameda woman on murder charges in the fatal shooting of her 73-year-old boyfriend in 2015. Donna Marie Qualls, 55, admitted to shooting Oakland resident Emmanuel Emmett Christie in the head as he was sleeping in her apartment in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue the morning of Dec. 3, 2015, police testified Thursday at a preliminary hearing before Judge Larry Goodman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|tell it like it is
|8
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|4 hr
|Engineer
|356
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sun
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC