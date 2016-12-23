Alameda woman to stand trial for murder in boyfriend's killing

A judge has determined there is enough evidence to try an Alameda woman on murder charges in the fatal shooting of her 73-year-old boyfriend in 2015. Donna Marie Qualls, 55, admitted to shooting Oakland resident Emmanuel Emmett Christie in the head as he was sleeping in her apartment in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue the morning of Dec. 3, 2015, police testified Thursday at a preliminary hearing before Judge Larry Goodman.

