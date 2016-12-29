Alameda: Seals, lots and lots of them, are gathering

Forty-nine of the notoriously shy creatures, which monitors say was a record, were sunning themselves on the specially-built floating platform on Christmas Eve. "We are thrilled that it has turned out to be a success," said Richard Bangert, who worked to get the platform installed because the seals' previous gathering location - an old dock that had partly fallen into the water - was going to be removed to make way for a new ferry maintenance and operations center.

