Alameda: Rosemary Clooneya s songs, life take center stage in a Tenderlya

If you would like a little "Mambo Italiano," then just "Come On-A My House" and you'll get your fill and more as the Altarena Playhouse presents "Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical," running from Jan. 6 to Feb. 12 at the theater at 1409 High St. Clooney fans will not only enjoy a wide variety of the popular singer's trademark songs but also a glimpse into her often-turbulent life. The story follows Clooney from her humble Midwest beginnings, singing with her sister Betty, through her Hollywood stardom and battles with depression and drug addiction to her triumphant comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.