Alameda: Rhythmix to present New Year's Eve Soul Party

Rhythmix Cultural Works will presents a New Year's Eve Soul Party with two shows - at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - featuring blues and soul diva Terrie Odabi at 2513 Blanding Ave. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on the day of the show. All seating is general admission, and the late show includes a champagne toast.

