Alameda: Rhythmix to present New Year...

Alameda: Rhythmix to present New Year's Eve Soul Party

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Rhythmix Cultural Works will presents a New Year's Eve Soul Party with two shows - at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - featuring blues and soul diva Terrie Odabi at 2513 Blanding Ave. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on the day of the show. All seating is general admission, and the late show includes a champagne toast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) 8 hr tell it like it is 8
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 9 hr Engineer 356
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15) Sun Tommy T 8
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Sun annonymous 74
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Dec 24 Animal Slavery 17
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC