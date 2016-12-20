Alameda police logs: Vehicle theft arrests reported

TRESPASSING: Police arrested a man, 28, on suspicion of trespassing inside a business in the 1400 block of Park Street about 12:25 a.m. The man also was drunk and in possession of a switchblade knife, police said. RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY: The burglary of a residence in the 3300 block of Fernside Boulevard was reported about 12:10 p.m. PETTY THEFT: Police arrested a man, 51, on suspicion of petty theft at 2:20 p.m. after he allegedly shoplifted merchandise from a business in the 2700 block of Fifth Street.

