Alameda: Mother and son sentenced to community service for teen's overdose

Wednesday Dec 21

The mother and son hosts of an Alameda house party where a 17-year-old boy died from taking prescription drugs in 2014 were sentenced on Wednesday to community service hours in connection with the death. Kathleen Perkins, 58, and Matt Arnstein, 20, each pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of obstructing a police investigation to settle the case in which they were charged with 13 misdemeanors.

