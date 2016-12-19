Alameda: Maya Lin School mourns fallen 150-year-old tree
The Maya Lin School community mourned the loss of a beloved 150-year-old oak tree on Dec. 16, a day after the tree's trunk broke and fell during a rainstorm. Students held discussion circles, painted pictures and wrote poems to commemorate the importance of the tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|175
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Carnac the Magnif...
|17,452
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Tue
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
|1977 ADay on the Green
|Dec 18
|Jeff the drunk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC