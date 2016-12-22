Alameda man, 85, accused of shooting ...

Alameda man, 85, accused of shooting wife and himself at nursing home charged

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged an elderly Alameda man with attempted murder in connection with a nursing home shooting described by police as a failed murder-suicide. Florentino Morata, 85, was booked into Santa Rita Jail on Saturday after being hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound that he suffered during a Nov. 22 morning shooting at Crown Bay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 508 Westline Drive.

