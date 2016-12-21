Alameda Deputies In Mission District Alley Beating Fired
Two more Alameda County Sheriff's deputies involved in the November 2015 beating of a suspect in a Mission District alley are no longer with the department, the San Francisco Chronicle reported yesterday . Criminal charges including assault under color of authority, battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon have been brought against the two deputies , Luis Santamaria and Paul Wieber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.
