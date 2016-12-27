Alameda: Cyclist found with hatchet, ...

Alameda: Cyclist found with hatchet, pepper spray, counterfeit money and burglary tools, police say

6 hrs ago

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY: A 22-year-old cyclist who was detained for a traffic violation was arrested after officers discovered that the bicycle was stolen, police said. The man, who was arrested about 5:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of San Jose Avenue, was also in possession of a hatchet, pepper spray, counterfeit money and burglary tools, police said.

