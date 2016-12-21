Alameda: Council fast tracks sanctuary city issue
Moves to make Alameda a sanctuary city are on the fast track amid uncertainty of what kind of action the incoming White House administration may take on illegal immigrants. A report on adopting the policy, including the financial fallout if the federal government retaliates, could come before the City Council as soon as January or early February.
