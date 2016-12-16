Alameda: City's largest solar power system unveiled

The largest solar power system that operates under Alameda Municipal Power will reduce the equivalent of carbon dioxide emissions by 20,000 metric tons over its quarter-century lifespan. The energy savings also equals more than 48 million car miles or almost 22 million pounds of coal burning, according to Blue Oak Energy, which installed the rooftop and carport system at 1420 Harbor Bay Parkway.

