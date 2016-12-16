Alameda: City's largest solar power s...

Alameda: City's largest solar power system unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The largest solar power system that operates under Alameda Municipal Power will reduce the equivalent of carbon dioxide emissions by 20,000 metric tons over its quarter-century lifespan. The energy savings also equals more than 48 million car miles or almost 22 million pounds of coal burning, according to Blue Oak Energy, which installed the rooftop and carport system at 1420 Harbor Bay Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 6 hr Dudley 175
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Dudley 20,738
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 21 hr Carnac the Magnif... 17,452
Sarah Palin to run F B I ? Wed Fear ISIS 3
News Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers Tue Sambo Bluebell 5
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Dec 19 Inquisitor 27
1977 ADay on the Green Dec 18 Jeff the drunk 1
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC