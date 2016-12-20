Alameda briefs: New bus line links BA...

Alameda briefs: New bus line links BART, downtown Oakland

Tuesday Dec 20

AC Transit has announced the second installment of "AC Go," the expansion of service that was launched in June 2016 and that now includes an all-new Line 19 service in Alameda. The line begins at Fruitvale BART, cuts through Alameda and ends at Oakland City Hall.

Alameda, CA

