Alameda: Boy Scouts available to pick up Christmas trees
Alameda's Troop 11 of the Boy Scouts of America will continue its 45-year-old tradition of picking up Christmas trees on Jan. 7. Alameda residents can purchase tickets at www.troop11alameda.com or by calling 510-409-3141 to have a scout to deliver a ticket to your home or office.
