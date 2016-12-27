Alameda: Boy Scouts available to pick...

Alameda: Boy Scouts available to pick up Christmas trees

19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Alameda's Troop 11 of the Boy Scouts of America will continue its 45-year-old tradition of picking up Christmas trees on Jan. 7. Alameda's Troop 11 of the Boy Scouts of America will continue its 45-year-old tradition of picking up Christmas trees on Jan. 7. Alameda residents can purchase tickets at www.troop11alameda.com or by calling 510-409-3141 to have a scout to deliver a ticket to your home or office.

